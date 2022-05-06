STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modernise agriculture and see the magic, says KT Rama Rao

Stressing on the viability of breeding fish in the paddy fields in Telangana, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that if modernity is added to agriculture, it will attract the youth.

Published: 06th May 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stressing on the viability of breeding fish in the paddy fields in Telangana, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that if modernity is added to agriculture, it will attract the youth. Rama Rao was addressing an Agriculture Cabinet Subcommittee meeting in Siddipet district where he said that Blue, Pink, White, Yellow and Green revolutions have a good chance of success in Telangana.

“There is a need to for a fresh approach to agriculture. Scientists should think of introducing agriculture to the new generation and adding modernity to it. Telangana is famous for its poultry, cotton and groundnuts, which should make children passionate about agriculture from an early age,” Rama Rao said.  

“Income of farmers in China has doubled while Modi has failed to keep his promise to double their income by 2022,” Rama Rao said. Pointing out that about 65 per cent of India’s population depends on agriculture and its allied sectors, but its share in the country’s GDP does not exceed 15 per cent, Rama Rao said that one must analyse why this is so. He said the policies being adopted in China and Israel should be studied. “In 1987, China’s and India’s GDP was equal. Now, China’s economy is $16 trillion while ours is $3 trillion,” he said.

