Probe quality of works at Yadadri: Komatireddy  

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the poor quality of works in Yadagirigutta, which were exposed after Wednesday’s heavy downpour, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded a CB-CID or a vigilance inquiry into the works undertaken for the renovation of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

“If just two hours of rain could inundate the temple’s premises and cause such a damage to the roads and other structures in the temple town, what could have happened if last year’s heavy rains, which had wreaked havoc across Hyderabad, occurred in Yadagirigutta,” the MP said.

FGG too seeks probe

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the R&B department to order an inquiry into the damage to ghat road of Yadadri temple, due to rains on Wednesday. In a letter to the R&B principal secretary, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that 8 cm rain on May 4 caused immense damage to the temple.