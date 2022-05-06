Tension in Adilabad as Khalistanis caught with explosives in Haryana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the news of four Kalistani terrorists transporting explosives from Pakistan to Adilabad breaking out, the district police have been placed on high alert.

The four terrorists were reportedly transporting the explosives under the direction of a wanted Khalistan terrorist based in Pakistan. While they were arrested in Karnal district of Haryana, the news sent shivers down the spine of residents. Even Hyderabad has been placed on high alert.

Speaking to the media, the Karnal SP Ganga Ram Puniasaid the preliminary probe revealed that they had earlier transported explosives to Nanded district of Maharashtra and that this was their second operation.

Locals believe that the terrorists get support from the locals and think that it’s a safe place for them because a large number of Bangladesh immigrants settled in the district. Adilabad SP D Uday Kumar Reddy refused to comment on the developments.