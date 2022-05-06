TRS, Congress leaders spar on Twitter as Rahul Gandhi visits Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heated exchanges between the Congress and TRS leaders on Twitter on the day of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana culminated with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao blocking the Telangana Congress party's official Twitter handle.

On one hand, MLC K Kavitha posted a series of questions on Twitter, asking Gandhi to explain where he was, when TRS was fighting to protect the interests of Telangana, whether it be demanding uniform procurement policy in the country, national projects for Telangana and the rightful share of funds and institutions for Telangana.

In a sarcastic tone, she welcomed him to visit, witness, and learn for himself how schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogyalakshmi, and Aasara pensions were implemented in the state and were being emulated in 11 other states across the country.

Rama Rao joined his sister and welcomed Rahul Gandhi to a study tour, to learn the best farmer-friendly practices of Telangana and implement them in ‘Congress-ruled (failed) states.’

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy was quick to respond to both of them. He tweeted several questions, asking where Kavitha was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought in the three controversial farm bills, and what she was doing when Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, her father, had agreed to stop delivering parboiled rice to the Centre.

He questioned why the chief minister had asked the farmers not to cultivate paddy but had sown paddy on his 150 acres. He asked where she was when chili farmers in Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda were dropping dead like birds.

He also asked her about the chief minister’s unfulfilled promise of crop loan waiver, 26 lakh tonne free fertilizers to farmers, harvested paddy getting soaked in rainwater due to unseasonal rains presently, and farmers selling their paddy below Rs 1,400 per quintal due to the drama enacted by BJP and TRS.

Revanth has posted a similar tweet in response to Rama Rao’s study tour welcome for Rahul Gandhi.

A little while later, Rama Rao blocked the Telangana Congress’ Twitter handle from following him, which prompted Congress to declare its victory in the question and question session, where answers came from none of them.

“The Twitter bird which is unable to answer the questions raised on behalf of the people has retreated and blocked Telangana Congress’ official Twitter handle. This reflects on the mental condition of KTR,” Congress tweeted.