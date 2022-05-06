TRS leaders launch fresh broadside at Congress vice-president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of the ruling TRS on Thursday launched a scathing attack on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi a day ahead of his tour to the State. In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that they had no objection to Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meting in Warangal on Friday, but the AICC vice-president must explain why farmers committed suicide during UPA rule in the country.

“Farmers did not benefit in 10-year Congress rule before the formation of the State,” the Agriculture Minister alleged. “The Congress was responsible for firing on red jowar farmers in Nizamabad and the poor in Mudigonda, who demanded house sites in Khammam,” Niranjan Reddy reminded. “Rahul Gandhi, who visits pubs, has no right to talk about farmers. The farmers benefited very much under TRS rule in the last seven years,” Pachayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said.

Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar wondered whether Rahul Gandhi had any knowledge about the agriculture sector. “The farmer-friendly policies of Telangana were being implemented in other states,” Vinod Kumar claimed. TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy alleged that both Congress and the BJP have ruined the country.

