Wrong person at helm, TS is not getting benefits: Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praising the Centre’s efforts in eradicating poverty, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday stated that during the last two years, the Modi government hasn’t allowed poverty to increase even by one per cent, and that 12 per cent of the population lying below poverty line has been raised above the threshold.

Speaking at ‘Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ public meeting in Mahbubnagar, he accused the Chief Minister of preventing 26 lakh eligible families from availing of the benefits of Ayushmaan Bharat scheme and said that because a wrong person was representing the people of Telangana, the State hasn’t been receiving the blessings from the Centre. Choosing the right government will lead to the double-engine development of Telangana, he said.

Will nullify jobs: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in his speech, has clarified that the saffron party will not go to court against TSPSC notification allowing job aspirants to take the exams in Urdu, but would nullify the jobs filled that way after coming to power. He also vowed to rename Mahbubnagar as Palamuru after coming to power. He said that situation in Telangana was such that while nobody could get an appointment to meet the Chief Minister, AIMIM leaders could just take a two-wheeler and meet KCR anytime at Pragathi Bhavan or at his farmhouse.

Focus on booth-level for BJP expansion, Nadda to cadre

Earlier, Nadda held a meeting with office-bearers of the party’s State unit in Mahbubnagar on Thursday, where he laid out the strategy for the party to penetrate all sections of the society -- from booth-level in villages to mandals and districts. Nadda directed the party leaders to increase the number of members in all booth-level committees and to ensure the booth-level in-charge takes stock of the situation within the booth limits once every fortnight. He suggested the identification and listing of crucial voters like professionals, religious elders and prominent people in the limits of every booth.