BJP remote controlling TRS government: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 07th May 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and PCC chief Revanth Reddy at the public meeting. (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi and PCC chief Revanth Reddy at the public meeting. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday made it clear that only those Congress leaders and workers who proved their mettle by participating in the people’s struggles would be given tickets to contest the next elections, purely based on the merits of their activism. 

Addressing the party’s Rythu Sangarshana Sabha in Hanamkonda, he said: “No matter how big a leader you are, if you are not with farmers and youth in their struggles, you won’t get a ticket,” he said. Nailing the TRS and the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that the saffron party held the remote to control the State government as it cannot on its own come to power in Telangana. That is the reason the pink and saffron parties have a covert understanding. “The Congress would never compromise with BJP, no matter what,” he said.

“The TRS has not opposed the three controversial Farm Bills introduced by BJP. The proof of their understanding lies in the fact that despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao siphoning of lakhs of crores of people’s money, BJP has not ordered any inquiry either by the Enforcement Directorate, or the CBI,” he pointed out.

Dwelling on the assurances made to the farmers in the Congress’ Warangal Declaration which was passed during the meeting, Rahul Gandhi has reiterated that it would introduce new minimum support prices for various crops and give `12,000 per acre crop input subsidy as soon as it comes to power. The declaration also reflected the party’s policy for the farm sector at the national level. Recounting how Sonia Gandhi had created the Telangana state though she was aware of the losses the party would suffer, Rahul said that she had to bite the bullet because she listened to the voices of the people of the Telangana and stood firm on realising the dream of Telangana.

“Telangana wasn’t created easily. The youth and mothers of Telangana had shed their blood and tears to fulfill the dream of the people. But only one person who has been ruling like a king and his family has benefited heavily by the State’s formation,” he said. Assuring that the people’s government represented by Congress would come to power in Telangana, he said that it would pursue the dream of Telangana which he and Sonia Gandhi always wanted.

