STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

IIT team develops new method to strengthen civil infrastructure

The present research focuses on understanding the size, shape, and slenderness effect on the hybrid FRP strengthening. 

Published: 07th May 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: The civil infrastructure industry is under pressure to upgrade the structures that have dilapidated due to ageing and corrosion. A survey shows that several bridges and offshore structures are at the end of their life and require immediate structural strengthening. A number of railway bridges are also in need of immediate strengthening. 

The civil engineering industry has gradually accepted FRP (fiber-reinforced polymer) composites to repair and rehabilitate concrete structures. CASTCON Lab at the IIT Hyderabad has developed an innovative hybrid FRP strengthening technique to improve the strength and ductility of structures to bear different loads.

The FRP strengthening has numerous advantages over conventional strengthening methods such as concrete and steel jacketing due to its lesser weight to strength ratio, corrosive resistance, easy installation, and higher durability. However, there are no Indian standards (IS) available for FRP strengthening at the moment. Most of the previous research work had focused on circular and non-circular columns to erect buildings and bridges. The present research focuses on understanding the size, shape, and slenderness effect on the hybrid FRP strengthening. 

Presenting their Hybrid FRP strengthening technique, Prof Suriya and PhD scholar Malleshwar, department of civil engineering at IIT Hyderabad said, the hybrid FRP strengthening technique is a very efficient solution to improve the strength and ductility for structural elements of bridges and buildings. “We are developing an efficient analytical model for developing the design guidelines that engineers can use,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil infrastructure industry pressure upgrade
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp