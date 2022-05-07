Only 34 per cent share of Krishna waters to TS for 2022-23 water year: KRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite strong opposition by Telangana Irrigation officials over the continuation of the existing 66:34 ratio for sharing Krishna river waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman MP Singh said that the formula would continue for the 2022-23 water year.

At the KRMB meeting held here at Jala Soudha on Friday, the Telangana officials demanded that 811 tmcft of Krishna river should be shared in 50:50 ratio between the sibling States. Telangana irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said that they required 225 tmcft of additional waters in Krishna for ongoing projects.

However, the KRMB chairman said that the Board did not have the power to make allocation of waters between the States and said that they would continue the 66:34 ratio, which was decided in the past.

However, the Telangana irrigation officials wanted the Board chairman to take up the matter with the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Sharing of water in 66:34 ratio is nothing but injustice to Telangana,” Rajat Kumar said. He pointed out the Board could not take unilateral decisions if no consensus was arrived at.

Rajat Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other officials from both the States attended the meeting.The TS officials also disputed the Board’s comments on mismanagement of Srisailam. They said that they were generating hydel power at Srisailam as per the order of the Tribunal.

The meeting also discussed operation protocols and curve rules. TS officials said that they would examine the proposals for taking Srisailam dam safety measures if AP sent them. The meeting discussed 16 items.

Speaking to reporters later, Shashi Bhushan alleged that the TS wasted Krishna water by generating power. “Now, there was a shortage of drinking water in the summer,” he said.

Panel to study floodwaters