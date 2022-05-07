STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Step up efforts to avert flooding, KTR tells officials ahead of monsoon

The Minister also discussed the construction of link roads in Hyderabad, Strategic Nala Development Programme and laying of roads.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rainy season approaching, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday advised the officials to complete all monsoon-related works as soon as possible and prepare plans to address issues related to rains in the city. Rama Rao reviewed various development projects undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments at the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office, Nanakramguda on Friday. 

He discussed the flood mitigation measures to be taken by the GHMC and advised officials of the civic body and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to work in coordination to avoid flooding and waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon. He also enquired about the various development projects undertaken by the HMWS&SB, especially the infrastructure development projects. 

He also reviewed the activities undertaken by other departments and enquired about the activities of the Musi River Development Corporation Limited. The Minister also discussed the construction of link roads in Hyderabad, the Strategic Nala Development Programme and the laying of roads.

Drip irrigation system to water plants along ORR

The watering of median and avenue plantations along the 158 km Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be done through an advanced drip irrigation system that was commissioned by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. The system will ensure the healthy growth of saplings and also cut expenditure. Currently, saplings are being watered manually through water tankers -- a total 107.6 ML of water or 4,304 tankers, used per month. The new system will reduce this to 89.3 ML per month or 6,09,453 litres less per day. The 158-km ORR has 63,13,503 plants.

