TSRTC makes efforts to boost Pushpak service

According to TSRTC, the fare is lower as compared to outside private cabs.

Published: 07th May 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is making efforts to increase the passenger occupancy on Pushpak AC buses plying on Rajiv Gandhi International Airport route from various parts of the city.

Authorities are planning to increase the pickup points for the Pushpak buses. At present, the buses run from JBS, Secunderabad, Miyapur X Road, Lingampally, Gachibowli, and various places to the airport and back. According to TSRTC, the fare is lower as compared to outside private cabs. They said, authorities are paying special attention to the routes on which the Pushpak buses are run. 

