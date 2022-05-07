Union, State government failed ryots: TPCC

By Express News Service

HANUMAKONDA: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday alleged that there are no benefits to farmers and agriculture from the TRS government.“Under the TRS rule, farmers have faced heavy losses. There has been no loan waiver, no increase in MSP, and nothing for farmers. Many of the schemes remain on paper,” Vikramarka said.

Congress ‘Star Campaigner’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discouraged farmers not to cultivate paddy saying it would not be procured, only to change his decision later. “Farmers have faced the brunt of such mindless decisions by the CM,” he said.

Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Union and State governments have been duping Telangana farmers. “Over 1,000 farmers died by suicide in the State due to their anti-farmer policies,” Uttam alleged.