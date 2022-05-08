Farmers dump turmeric produce in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Farmers dumped turmeric produce infront of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence in Perkit village in Armoor in Nizamabad district. Nizamabad on Sunday protesting against Arvind's failure in achieving Turmeric Board for Nizamabad.

The farmers raised slogans against the BJP MP.

In March 2019, Arvind made a vow in writing and even signed it on a non-judicial (bond) stamp paper that he would get a turmeric board in five days if he is elected as an MP.

Farmers alleged that the MP failed to establish turmeric board and hoodwinked the farmers.

Arvind, in the last three years, could only get an allocation of Rs 1.92 crore for close to 1 lakh turmeric producing farmers in Nizamabad, the farmers said. If you divide the allocated amout among farmers, each farmer would get just Rs 200, they pointed out.

It may be recalled here that MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday exposed Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri. She said that an RTI reply revealed the truth of MP Arvind Dharamapuri's false claims on the Turmeric Board.