Free TS from KCR’s misrule: Rahul to youth 

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS has the police, money and power on its side while the strength and support of Congress were the people of Telangana, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called upon the youth to help the grand old party liberate the State from TRS rule.

Calling the Warangal Declaration a guarantee and a partnership between the Congress and farmers of Telangana, he gave a target of one month to his party leaders and workers to explain all the resolutions in the Declaration to every farmer in all Assembly constituencies in the State. He stressed that the Warangal Declaration was the first step in dethroning the TRS.

Rahul underlined education, public health and employment as the focus of Congress in Telangana.

Observing that a majority of youth, former party workers and leaders respected the Congress ideology, Rahul called upon them with arms wide open to join forces with the party in its fight against KCR and the TRS. “You have seen how the dream of Telangana has been destroyed, how your wealth has been looted from you to go into the hands of one person,” he said, in a message to the youth of Telangana.

“Congress stood by you despite the electoral losses it knew it would face for creating Telangana, because there was sincerity in your struggle and we wanted to realise your dream. Now change in Telangana will begin from here once again, to help you realise your aspirations,” Rahul promised the youth, asserting that Congress’ fight was with TRS and BJP in the State.

Rahul had lunch with the family members of Telangana martyrs. Earlier in the day, he visited Chanchalguda Jail where he met the 18 NSUI activists who were arrested for staging protests when the Osmania University denied the Congress leader permission to visit its campus. Before returning to Delhi, Rahul paid tributes to former CM Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, and also visited the Telangana Martyrs Memorial being constructed near Lumbini Park.