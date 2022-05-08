KT Rama Rao comes down like a ton of bricks on Rahul Gandhi

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Cut to the quick by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe that the TRS government’s remote control is being held by the BJP at the Centre, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday drew his attention to the days when Sonia Gandhi allegedly held the remote of the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

“Rahul Gandhi does not have basic knowledge of politics or issues that concern the nation. Remember how he tore up the copies of the ordinance brought out by the then PM Manmohan Singh. We are neither B or C team to either the BJP or any party. We are the A team of Telangana State. We are the No 1 team that stands by the people of Telangana,” Rama Rao said.

Pointing out that there is no raja (king) in Telangana, he countered: “We have no hereditary politics like that in your family.” Taking Rahul to task for calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao corrupt, Rama Rao said that everyone in the country knew how deep the Congress was steeped in graft when it was in power at the Centre. “It is Scamgress, not Congress. Think of the scams from the earth like coal scam to the sky like Agusta, Spectrum, Adarsh, Bofors and Commonwealth Games,” he said.