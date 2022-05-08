Police deny Dharmapuri Arvind nod to visit Kukunoor 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police on Saturday denied permission to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to visit Kukunur village in Balkonda Assembly constituency. Earlier, accusing Arvind of not implementing his pre-poll promise of a Turmeric Board, TRS cadre had made it clear that they would obstruct Arvind’s entry into the village. Arvind then marched to the camp office of the Police Commissioner demanding security for his visit to the village. He also alleged that the police have become puppets in the hands of MLC K Kavitha.

Arvind also reminded that the TRS cadre attacked him at Issapally in Armoor mandal and accused the police of not taking any action. “I will continue my protest till the police provide me security,” Arvind had said.

Refuting this allegation, the Police made it clear that it does not play favourites with anyone and denied Arvind permission to enter the village.

It may be mentioned here that two days ago, Kavitha had given a call to TRS cadre to block Arvind’s programmes in the constituency to force him to bring the Turmeric Board that he had promised.