STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Varsity students share tips on life skills with Asifabad kids

Officials said the main aim of the programme is to help educate the students from Classes 2 to 10 and identify their potential in various fields.

Published: 08th May 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Children play cricket during the Teach in Asifabad programme in Lingapoor mandal. (Photo | EPS)

Children play cricket during the Teach in Asifabad programme in Lingapoor mandal. (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kumurambheem Asifabad district administration launched ‘Teach in Asifabad’, an internship programme, on Thursday. For the six-week-long programme, interns were chosen from the university students in the State. Apart from co-curricular activities, the interns would help improve the skills of children pertaining to education, livelihood skills and learning outcomes.

Officials said the main aim of the programme is to help educate the students from Classes 2 to 10 and identify their potential in various fields. After only being subjected to online schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students have lost their learning ability, they added. Three gram panchayats have been chosen from each mandal for the implementation of the programme. Two interns have been appointed for teaching the children in each gram panchayat. 

To keep the children engaged, various types of co-curricular activities have also been chosen. While the interns in the Mangi gram panchayat are teaching arts and crafts, the ones in Kothapelli of Linpapur mandal are teaching kabaddi and kho kho. Similarly in Kagaznagar, yoga, kho and carrom are being taught, kabbadi is being taught in Sirpur T mandal, mountaineering in Tiryani mandal of Sungapur gram panchayat, volleyball in Tiryani mandal of Gudepet gram panchayat and elocution in Mukudamguda, among other things. 

Collector Rahul Raj directed Additional Collector Varun Reddy to implement new ideas to improve skill development among Adivasi children.‘Teach in Asifabad’ coordinator Jennifer says that while three mandals, Kagaznagar, Rebenna and Lingapoor, were chosen for the pilot, it would also be started across eight mandals by May 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumurambheem Asifabad Teach in Asifabad internship Covid Pandemic co-curricular activities
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp