Varsity students share tips on life skills with Asifabad kids

ADILABAD: Kumurambheem Asifabad district administration launched ‘Teach in Asifabad’, an internship programme, on Thursday. For the six-week-long programme, interns were chosen from the university students in the State. Apart from co-curricular activities, the interns would help improve the skills of children pertaining to education, livelihood skills and learning outcomes.

Officials said the main aim of the programme is to help educate the students from Classes 2 to 10 and identify their potential in various fields. After only being subjected to online schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students have lost their learning ability, they added. Three gram panchayats have been chosen from each mandal for the implementation of the programme. Two interns have been appointed for teaching the children in each gram panchayat.

To keep the children engaged, various types of co-curricular activities have also been chosen. While the interns in the Mangi gram panchayat are teaching arts and crafts, the ones in Kothapelli of Linpapur mandal are teaching kabaddi and kho kho. Similarly in Kagaznagar, yoga, kho and carrom are being taught, kabbadi is being taught in Sirpur T mandal, mountaineering in Tiryani mandal of Sungapur gram panchayat, volleyball in Tiryani mandal of Gudepet gram panchayat and elocution in Mukudamguda, among other things.

Collector Rahul Raj directed Additional Collector Varun Reddy to implement new ideas to improve skill development among Adivasi children.‘Teach in Asifabad’ coordinator Jennifer says that while three mandals, Kagaznagar, Rebenna and Lingapoor, were chosen for the pilot, it would also be started across eight mandals by May 10.