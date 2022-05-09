STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9 killed, 16 injured as lorry hits mini truck in Kamareddy

On their way back, a lorry proceeding towards Yellareddy from Banswada hit their Tata Ace.

Published: 09th May 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Nine persons, including six women, died and 16 others were injured when a lorry hit a Tata Ace at Hasanpally gate near Boggu Gudesa in Nizamsagar Mandal on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Veeramani, 35, Lachavva, 60, Sayavva, 38, Sailu, 35, Ellaiah, 53, Poshaiah, 60, Gangavva, 45, Veeravva, 70, and Anjavva 40. The injured have been shifted to different hospitals and their condition is said to be critical. 

All the victims belong to Chillargi village of Pitlam Mandal. According to sources, the incident occurred when family members and relatives of Manikyam, who died recently, attended the final rituals on Sunday and headed to Yellareddy to visit the weekly market. On their way back, a lorry proceeding towards Yellareddy from Banswada hit their Tata Ace. At the time of mishap, there were 26 people in the mini truck. Two of of them died on the spot and seven others while undergoing treatment at different hospitals. 

Fatal journey

