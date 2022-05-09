Ex-CAPFs fret as government sits on their request for age relaxation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of personnel who retired after serving in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are appealing to the Telangana government for reservation and age relaxation in police recruitment. The Ministry of Home Affairs has agreed to their request and asked the states to consider it, but the States have not taken any decision, the retired personnel say.

So far, only Tamil Nadu has announced age relaxation and reservation for retired CAPFs personnel. The Telangana Police department’s State Level Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has already issued a notification to fill up over 17,000 vacancies in the Police, Fire, Excise and Prisons departments, with age relaxation for certain categories. The former CAPFs candidates are on tenterhooks after relaxation for them was not even mentioned in the notification.

Considering the demand from the retired CAPFs personnel -- which includes CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB -- to be recognised as former CAPF personnel, a proposal was sent to the Union government for consideration, which the Cabinet Committee on Security approved. In 2012, the MHA also asked the States to “extend suitable benefits to former CAPFs on the lines of the benefits extended by the State governments to the ex-servicemen of Defence Forces.”

However, there was no movement after that, with the ex-CAPFs personnel continuing to be deprived of any benefits, including reservation in police recruitment. Several ex-CAPF personnel had written to the State government appealing for age relaxation and reservation on the lines of the ex-servicemen. The Telangana ex-Central Paramilitary Force Welfare Association also submitted representations earlier.