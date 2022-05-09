KTR coins a new acronym for BJP: Becho Janata ki Property 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday used his political humour and sarcasm to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Central government during an interaction with tweeple using the hashtag #AskKTR.

In his 90-minute interaction on the microblogging site, Rama Rao answered several questions right from improving drainage system, bad condition of roads in Hyderabad to national politics. On TRS becoming a national party to take on the Modi government, he said: “Who knows what future has in store”.

Asked about the strategy of the ruling TRS in the next Assembly elections, he said: “We will win with the blessings of the people and continue the good work”. When tweeple asked about the sale of LIC by the Central government, Rama Rao replied that BJP means: “B - Becho, J - Janata ki, P - Property”. “Modi Hain Tho Mumkin Hain. Welcome to #AchheDin”, he remarked.

On Karnataka BJP MLA B Patil Yatnal claiming that he was offered CM’s post for Rs 2,500 crore: Rama Rao said: “(it is) the real face of BJP”. “Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No 1 in the world”, he replied when a netizen protested about the abnormal increase in prices of domestic gas refills, petrol and diesel.

When another netizen recalled that the Central government failed to implement the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in Telangana, he said: “This ‘NPA’ (non-performing asset) Govt will not give Telangana anything. Gave up on them”.

Responding to a question on what the States have to do to deal with the fact that the powers of the States are being usurped by the Union government, Rama Rao said: “Continue to raise their voice democratically and collectively”.

When another netizen asked whether he would think construction of flyovers was the only solution to the frequent traffic snarls in Hyderabad, Rama Rao, who is also the Municipal Administration Minister, said: “Robust public transportation is the solution but even the flyovers help.”