STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Saroornagar honour killing: Mobin was worried for his own marriage

Subsequently, he hatched a plan to kill Nagaraju and shared it with his younger brother-in-law Ahmed, who readily offered to help him. 

Published: 09th May 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two things were worrying Ashrin Sultana’s elder brother Syed Mobin Ahmed after she married B Nagaraju — first, his sister married a Hindu who belonged to a scheduled caste, and second, it would affect the prospects of his marriage. This eventually led to Nagaraju’s sensational murder in full pubic glare on a busy road at Saroornagar recently.

Police investigation into the ‘honour’ killing has also revealed that the centring rod that was used to attack Nagaraju was stolen by Mobin with an intention to kill him from a construction site near his house in Balanagar a month ago. Mobin is the youngest among four siblings. He, along with his parents, had been trying to get Ashrin married into their own community so that he could also get married soon. 

They even got many proposals, but Ashrin rejected all of them. When she was being pressured into getting married sooner, she finally ran away from her house and married Nagaraju. This enraged Mobin, who was already upset with his sister Ashrin.Subsequently, he hatched a plan to kill Nagaraju and shared it with his younger brother-in-law Ahmed, who readily offered to help him. 

However, Mobin did not know the whereabouts of his sister and Nagaraju. Nearly a month ago, he found out that the couple was staying in Saroornagar area. That was when he stole the rod from a nearby construction site and kept it with himself, waiting for the right opportunity to strike. 

Bring law to prevent such killings: CPM
CPM leader Subhashini Ali has on Sunday demanded that the Centre enact a legislation to prevent ‘dishonour’ killings, in view of the growing number of such incidents. She was speaking after her visit to Syed Ashrin Sultana, whose brother killed Nagaraju for marrying her.  She also demanded `75 lakh ex-gratia and a 2-BHK house for the bereaved family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Honour killing Saroornagar
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp