Saroornagar honour killing: Mobin was worried for his own marriage

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two things were worrying Ashrin Sultana’s elder brother Syed Mobin Ahmed after she married B Nagaraju — first, his sister married a Hindu who belonged to a scheduled caste, and second, it would affect the prospects of his marriage. This eventually led to Nagaraju’s sensational murder in full pubic glare on a busy road at Saroornagar recently.

Police investigation into the ‘honour’ killing has also revealed that the centring rod that was used to attack Nagaraju was stolen by Mobin with an intention to kill him from a construction site near his house in Balanagar a month ago. Mobin is the youngest among four siblings. He, along with his parents, had been trying to get Ashrin married into their own community so that he could also get married soon.

They even got many proposals, but Ashrin rejected all of them. When she was being pressured into getting married sooner, she finally ran away from her house and married Nagaraju. This enraged Mobin, who was already upset with his sister Ashrin.Subsequently, he hatched a plan to kill Nagaraju and shared it with his younger brother-in-law Ahmed, who readily offered to help him.

However, Mobin did not know the whereabouts of his sister and Nagaraju. Nearly a month ago, he found out that the couple was staying in Saroornagar area. That was when he stole the rod from a nearby construction site and kept it with himself, waiting for the right opportunity to strike.

Bring law to prevent such killings: CPM

CPM leader Subhashini Ali has on Sunday demanded that the Centre enact a legislation to prevent ‘dishonour’ killings, in view of the growing number of such incidents. She was speaking after her visit to Syed Ashrin Sultana, whose brother killed Nagaraju for marrying her. She also demanded `75 lakh ex-gratia and a 2-BHK house for the bereaved family.