STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP, Congress are divided houses: Harish Rao

The Congress announced the Warangal Declaration, but the fact is that Congress means farmer suicides and starvation deaths.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/HANAMKONDA: Accusing the BJP and Congress of levelling baseless allegations against the State government, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the two parties had no right to criticise the Telangana administration. 

“BJP leaders are so out of sync with each other that no one knows what is happening in the party. While a Union Minister (Nitin Gadkari) praises Kaleshwaram project as a ‘growth engine’, the BJP national president (JP Nadda) says that not one acre has got water from the project,” the Minister said. 

He said that the state of affairs in the BJP was such that a saffron party MP had publicly said that an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s post had to give Rs 2,500 crore to the party high command for the post. 
“Congress leaders involved in the ‘note-for-vote’ scam (TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy) are using derogatory language against the TRS.  

The Congress announced the Warangal Declaration, but the fact is that Congress means farmer suicides and starvation deaths. The Congress is a divided house, its leaders fight among themselves for posts,” he said. Addressing a public meeting in Bhupalpally, Harish said; “There is the DBM-38 canal. As seen by the TDP and Congress governments, there is no water supply from the DBM-38 canal.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress T Harish Rao TRS
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp