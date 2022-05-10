BJP, Congress are divided houses: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/HANAMKONDA: Accusing the BJP and Congress of levelling baseless allegations against the State government, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the two parties had no right to criticise the Telangana administration.

“BJP leaders are so out of sync with each other that no one knows what is happening in the party. While a Union Minister (Nitin Gadkari) praises Kaleshwaram project as a ‘growth engine’, the BJP national president (JP Nadda) says that not one acre has got water from the project,” the Minister said.

He said that the state of affairs in the BJP was such that a saffron party MP had publicly said that an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s post had to give Rs 2,500 crore to the party high command for the post.

“Congress leaders involved in the ‘note-for-vote’ scam (TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy) are using derogatory language against the TRS.

The Congress announced the Warangal Declaration, but the fact is that Congress means farmer suicides and starvation deaths. The Congress is a divided house, its leaders fight among themselves for posts,” he said. Addressing a public meeting in Bhupalpally, Harish said; “There is the DBM-38 canal. As seen by the TDP and Congress governments, there is no water supply from the DBM-38 canal.”