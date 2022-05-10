STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, TRS go all out to gain upper hand in Nizamabad

With the State Assembly elections on the horizon, the political heat is rising in Nizamabad district.

Representational image of BJP and TRS flags. (File photos | PTI)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the State Assembly elections on the horizon, the political heat is rising in Nizamabad district. Leaders and workers of the TRS and BJP are sparing no expense to expose the shortcomings of their rivals. 

Recently, MLC K Kavitha said the farmers won’t allow Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to tour the district unless he announces an action plan for the Turmeric Board. In the past few months, turmeric farmers, allegedly responding to a call by TRS leaders, dumped their stock in front of the BJP MP’s residence in Armoor.

From Sunday, BJP activists along with residents have started agitating in front of Kavitha’s residence demanding 2BHK units and jobs. BJP workers also reportedly dumped urea in front of the camp office of Nizamabad Urban MLA Bajireddy Govardhan demanding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfil his promise of providing free fertilisers to farmers. 

The party leaders are also taking the political slugfest to social media. Meanwhile, Kavitha has also advised party workers to intensify protest programmes exposing BJP’s and Arvind’s failures. She also urged people to lodge complaints with the authorities if they are facing any problems due to BJP leaders.

