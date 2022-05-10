KTR goads Amit Shah to declare Palamuru a national project 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be visiting Mahbubnagar on May 14, to declare Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme a national project. Terming the TRS as “Mana party - Inti party”, Rama Rao said that the development of the State was not possible with national parties. “Telangana gunde chappudu TRS,” Rama Rao said during his visit to Narayanpet where he inaugurated several developmental works and laid foundation stones for schemes on Monday.

Addressing a gathering later, Rama Rao said that the BJP government accorded national project status to Upper Bhadra in Karnataka. “BJP leaders alleged that the TRS government failed to utilise Krishna river waters. The State government wanted the Centre to refer Krishna river water sharing issue to a Tribunal, so that the TS will get fair share in river waters. Telangana wants 570 tmcft water of its share of Krishna waters instead of the 299 tmcft awarded by the earlier Tribunal,” he explained.

“Amit Shah should declare Palamuru-Rangareddy a national project during his visit to Mahbubnagar. He should also sanction Vikarabad and Gadwal-Macherla railway lines to the State,” Rama Rao demanded. He recalled that the TRS government spent `28,000 crore on irrigation for the district in the last eight years. “If the BJP leaders are for the development of the state, then the Home Minister can announce another `28,000 crore for the irrigation sector for the district,” the Minister said.

He also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for objecting to the State government’s decision to conduct Group-1 examinations in Urdu. “Urdu is an official language and even the UPSC exams are being conducted in Urdu by the Centre,” Rama Rao recalled.

He also criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the ‘Warangal Declaration’. “Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about Yedulu (bulls) and Vadlu (paddy). He knows only pubs and clubs. Let the Congress implement the Warangal Declaration in states ruled by it like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” Rama Rao said.

