Life tax hiked: Shell out more for registration of vehicles

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For registration of new vehicles, one has to shell out more from now on. The State government has enhanced the life tax on some categories of motor vehicles under the Telangana

Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1963. The State government expects to rake in Rs 1,500 crore additional revenue annually with the increase in life tax. The new tax regime came into force on Monday.

According to the order, the life tax on motorcycles, tricycles, and scooters which are under Rs 50,000 remains unchanged at nine per cent but the vehicles in this category which cost more than Rs 50,000 will attract a 12 per cent life tax. Earlier, life tax for this category too used to be nine per cent.