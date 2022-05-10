Telangana HC to state b govt: Cannot proceed against deceased person

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has upheld a Single Bench’s ruling and dismissed writ appeals filed by the State government and the TSIIC in the Puppalaguda lan-ds case. In its ruling, the bench held that authorities concerned cannot commence suo moto action against an individual who is no longer alive.

In 2002, the government had issued GO 455 to enable allotment of surplus land to third parties in occupation of the lands at Puppalaguda. One Y Chandrasekhar Chowdary and six others, and Susheela Bai and two others, filed two separate applications, claiming to be in occupation of the land totaling about 11 acres in Sy. No. 341 of Puppalaguda village, Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

They sought exemption from the Special Officer and Competent Authority, Urban Land Ceiling Hyderabad’s suo moto proceedings under the terms of the Urban Land Ceiling Act who issued a notice to one Vasudev on May 29, 2006 in respect of these petitions.

The State government and the TSIIC then filed two separate appeals in the High Court, arguing that the lands in Sy. Nos. 335, 336, 338, 340, 341, and 342, totaling 80.25 acres, were declared as evacuee property under the provisions of the Administration of Evacuee Property Act, 1950, and that the Regional Settlement Commissioner, Bombay, Ministry of Rehabilitation allotted the said land to Vasudev, who was a displaced person.

As per the terms of the Displaced Persons (Compensation and Rehabilitation) Act, 1954, an allotment order was issued to him on June 23, 1956. As unofficial respondents (writ petitioners), they claimed title through Vasudev’s predecessors in title, who in turn sold the land to A Kamala Devi and G Manoharamma via registered sale deed in December 1968, and a certificate under Section 50-B of the Telangana Land Revenue Act was issued in their favour.

The petitioners contended that the single judge rightly allowed the writ petitions in their favour and that there can be no order against a dead person and that the original pattadar had already sold the land to Kamala Devi and Manoharamma during 1964 and 1968, and that unofficial respondents’ predecessors had purchased from Kamala Devi and Manoharamma.

After considering these arguments, a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili agreed with the single judge bench that the appellants had initiated suo moto proceedings against a deceased person.