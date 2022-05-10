Youths’ protest for age relaxation in police jobs catches cops by surprise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youths caught the police off guard with their protest in front of the DGP office at Lakdi-ka-pul on Monday, demanding two years age relaxation for the police recruitment. The protesters blocked the road with their protest and were taken into custody and shifted to Bolarum police station for their trouble.

Taking the security personnel by surprise, around 200 youngsters, holding placards descended in front of the DGP office from all directions and staged a sit-in on the road. As police tried to disperse them, the protesters jumped over the divider to the other side of the road and continued their agitation.

They said that they had already met Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and DGP M Mahender Reddy and submitted representations, but to no avail. As the last date for registration is nearing, they protested to make their voices heard, the protesters said. They were taken into custody and whisked away to Bolarum police station and released later in the evening on personal surety.

During the #AskKTR interaction with IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, some when netizens had also raised the issue of age relaxation for jobs in the Telangnaa police department. Responding to this, Rama Rao asked Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali to look into the matter. Mahmood Ali replied by saying that necessary action would be taken in this regard.