STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Youths’ protest for age relaxation in police jobs catches cops by surprise

Taking the security personnel by surprise, around 200 youngsters, holding placards descended in front of the DGP office from all directions and staged a sit-in on the road.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youths caught the police off guard with their protest in front of the DGP office at Lakdi-ka-pul on Monday, demanding two years age relaxation for the police recruitment. The protesters blocked the road with their protest and were taken into custody and shifted to Bolarum police station for their trouble. 

Taking the security personnel by surprise, around 200 youngsters, holding placards descended in front of the DGP office from all directions and staged a sit-in on the road. As police tried to disperse them, the protesters  jumped over the divider to the other side of the road and continued their agitation.

They said that they had already met Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and DGP M Mahender Reddy and submitted representations, but to no avail. As the last date for registration is nearing, they protested to make their voices heard, the protesters said. They were taken into custody and whisked away to Bolarum police station and released later in the evening on personal surety.

During the #AskKTR interaction with IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, some when netizens had also raised the issue of age relaxation for jobs in the Telangnaa police department. Responding to this, Rama Rao asked Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali to look into the matter. Mahmood Ali replied by saying that necessary action would be taken in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp