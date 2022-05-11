Cyclone Asani effect: Telangana likely to experience rains for two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of Cyclonic Asani over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, which moved west northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph, different parts of Telangana are likely to witness rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts over the next two days.

Temperatures came down in the State on Tuesday. In Hyderabad, maximum temperature has dropped to 380 Celsius. During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 4.4 mm was recorded at Maganoor (Narayanpet). Highest temperature of 44.50 Celsius was recorded at Palda (Nizamabad) and lowest temperature of 22.10 Celsius at Ramalakshmanpalle (Kamareddy).