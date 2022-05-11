Bandi Sanjay challenges KTR to debate on Palamuru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State present Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in power tariff or a referendum should be conducted on the issue. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that it was shameful on the part of the State government to burden the people with Rs 6,000 crore by hiking power tariff.

The BJP leader said that the Discoms were going bankrupt on account of the state government not clearing payments to the Discoms to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore. Technical losses were on the rise every year in the State on account of the TRS government’s lopsided policies, he said.

The BJP president, at a whistlestop meeting during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Shadnagar constituency, said he was accepting the challenge of the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on the “injustice” done to Telangana in Krishna river water sharing and release of Central funds to alleviate backwardness of Palamuru region. “I will tour Rangareddy district for another four days. If you are sincere in your professions, come for a debate,” he dared the Minister.

‘Shameful decision’

