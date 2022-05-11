STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay challenges KTR to debate on Palamuru

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that it was shameful on the part of the State government to burden the people with Rs 6,000 crore by hiking power tariff.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State present Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in power tariff or a referendum should be conducted on the issue. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that it was shameful on the part of the State government to burden the people with Rs 6,000 crore by hiking power tariff.

The BJP leader said that the Discoms were going bankrupt on account of the state government not clearing payments to the Discoms to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore. Technical losses were on the rise every year in the State on account of the TRS government’s lopsided policies, he said.

The BJP president, at a whistlestop meeting during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Shadnagar constituency, said he was accepting the challenge of the Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on the “injustice” done to Telangana in Krishna river water sharing and release of Central funds to alleviate backwardness of Palamuru region. “I will tour Rangareddy district for another four days. If you are sincere in your professions, come for a debate,” he dared the Minister.

‘Shameful decision’
The BJP MP said that it was shameful on the part of the State govt to burden the people with Rs 6,000 cr by hiking power tariff

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palamuru Bandi Sanjay BJP TRS
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp