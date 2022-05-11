STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buddhavanam to be inaugurated on May 14

The prestigious project is the largest Buddhist tourism centre in Asia spread across 274 acres in Nagarjunsagar const-ructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday announced that the ‘Buddhavanam Project,’ would be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on May 14. The prestigious project is the largest Buddhist tourism centre in Asia spread across 274 acres in Nagarjunsagar const-ructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

On Tuesday, Srinivas Goud held a preparatory meeting in Hyderabad over the inauguration of Buddhavanam. He said that the project has been built as per international standards in the land where Lord Buddha’s follower Nagarjuna had established himself. He said that a Bodhisattva Park, meditation park, maha stupa, Buddhism teaching and education centre, hospital and wellness centre, have been built at this world Buddhist heritage and tourism centre. 

The Minister said that 40 famous sculptures from Jataka tales, models of 13 Buddhist stupas from various countries, a 100-feet-tall Buddhist Stupa and 200-feet-wide Pradakshina Padam with thousands of sculptures could be seen at Buddhavanam.

