KCR has always been wealthy man: KTR

KAMAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR: Advising those accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of amassing huge assets to first learn about his family background, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the TRS supremo was born in a rich family and has huge ancestral lands.

“Despite being the Chief Minister, KCR continues to be a farmer and has constructed houses in his ancestral lands, but some people, just to create a sensation, claim this to be a big farmhouse. The fact is totally different,” Rama Rao said during his visit to the residence of his grandmother (father’s mother) in Konapur village of Bibipet mandal in Kamareddy district.

Stating that he would be constructing a school with his own funds in his grandmother’s village, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the school building in Konapur village. The school building would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore and would be named after Chandrasekhar Rao’s mother Venkatamma Raghava Rao. The school would have 14 classrooms in a double-storeyed building and all facilities. “It will be a model for ot-her schools,” Rama Rao said.

“My grandmother’s native village was Posanpaly where her lands were submerged due to expansion of the village tank. The Nizam government paid compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the land. My grandparents then moved to Konapur and later to Chintamadaka village near Siddipet district where they purchased hundreds acres of land. It is where KCR was born. This is the history of the KCR,” Rama Rao said.

He said that coming from an agricultural background, his father was aware of all issues faced by farmers. “Due to this, KCR has done a lot for farmers and introduced welfare programmes for all the people,” Rama Rao said. He said that was the reason the TRS government was concentrating on strengthening and improving infrastructure and facilities in all government schools under the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme.

KCR’s advice to KTR

When Rama Rao was going about the house once owned by his grandmother, which is now in possession of someone else, he received a telephone call from the Chief Minister who enquired about the situation in the village.

Chandrasekhar Rao advised Rama Rao to make an announcement with regard to sanctioning village requirements, improving infrastructure facilities and other development works. R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, district Collector Jitesh V. Patil, officials and others were present.

New pensions to be sanctioned soon

In Karimnagar, the Minister said that the State government will start sanctioning new pensions soon.

Speaking after inaugurating two blocks of 2BHK units at Korutlapet in Yellareddipet mandal, he said that those eligible are getting these units without paying a single paisa as bribe. “No other State has such a scheme. Telangana govt has spent Rs 20,000 crore so far to construct about 2.70 lakh 2BHK units,” Rama Rao said.