STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board constitutes panel to oversee powerhouses

The committee will submit its report within 15 days. 

Published: 11th May 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna River Management Board, Telangana river, Andhra river, Godavari

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted a six-member Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) to evolve a sound mechanism for the operation of powerhouses of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects for ensuring proper reservoir management. The committee will submit its report within 15 days. 

The committee will examine the draft curve rules of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs prepared by the Central Water Commission and finalise the rule curves incorporating needful modifications within a month. 

The committee will also develop a methodology for the demarcation of surplus water over and above 75 per cent, dependent on flows in the Krishna river basin under Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a month’s time. 

B Ravi Kumar Pillai, a member of the KRMB, will be the convenor of the committee. Engineer-in-chief of the Irrigation Department and Chief Engineer of Genco from both the States will be the members of the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp