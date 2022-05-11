Krishna River Management Board constitutes panel to oversee powerhouses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted a six-member Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) to evolve a sound mechanism for the operation of powerhouses of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects for ensuring proper reservoir management. The committee will submit its report within 15 days.

The committee will examine the draft curve rules of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs prepared by the Central Water Commission and finalise the rule curves incorporating needful modifications within a month.

The committee will also develop a methodology for the demarcation of surplus water over and above 75 per cent, dependent on flows in the Krishna river basin under Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a month’s time.

B Ravi Kumar Pillai, a member of the KRMB, will be the convenor of the committee. Engineer-in-chief of the Irrigation Department and Chief Engineer of Genco from both the States will be the members of the committee.