Legal remedy is need of the hour, says ex-Union Fin Secy Arvind Mayaram

Expert: Principle of ‘university in diversity’ at risk of being eroded due to Centre’s decision

Published: 11th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Union government not permitting the State government to raise Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) loans till date in this financial year, experts suggest a legal recourse against the Centre was the best option.

Former Union Finance Secretary Dr Arvind Mayaram suggested the State government to take a legal remedy. He felt that the principle of “unity in diversity” would erode if the Centre resorted to such moves. He told Express on Tuesday that the federal structure would be fractured with these kinds of acts by the Centre. 

“When the Union government resorts to reneging on a promise it makes to the State governments, it erodes the trust that the citizens put on a constitutionally-elected federal government. This move is only going to further fracture a federal arrangement, finely nurtured over the last 70 years, in which the distinction between political parties and governments has been largely maintained. We would see States challenging the Central authority in the SC and also a further erosion in the principle of “unity in diversity”, which has been the hallmark of Indian democracy,” Arvind Mayaram opined. 

“The Constitution provides for a framework for the resolution of disputes between the Centre and States. It may appear like confrontation but only when aggrieved States trigger this mechanism will the balance get restored. I think in this case the Telangana government must seek legal remedy,” he added.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s indicative calendar of market borrowings, Telangana is proposed to raise Rs 2,000 crore on May 17. If the Centre fails to give any permission by that time, the State government may approach the Supreme Court, sources said.

