Man sets Mandal Parishad Development Officer on fire over road dispute

Published: 11th May 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

MPDO Ramakrishna Raju is treated for burn injuries at a hospital on Tuesday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a shocking incident, a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) sustained burn injuries after a man sprayed petrol on him using a pesticide sprayer and set him on fire at Thungur in Bheerpur mandal of the district on Tuesday. 

MPDO Ramakrishna Raju had been sent to Bedi Colony in the village to resolve a dispute over a road when he was attacked, in the presence of police personnel and villagers.  According to police, Chukka Gangadhar, who owns a house at the start of the colony, has been laying claim to the road and had over the last six years repeatedly blocked other residents from using it, by placing boulders and tree branches. 

The other residents of the colony have repeatedly lodged complaints with the tahsildar’s office as well as the police. Authorities had summoned Gangadhar and tried to resolve the issue, but he remained adamant. A week ago he again blocked the road with sticks, obstructing the movement of the other residents. 

Vexed, they petitioned Collector G Ravi, who directed Bheerpur tahsildar Md Arifuddin and the police to resolve the issue.On the direction of the Collector, the tahsildar, S-I Gautam Pawar, MPDO Raju, the village sarpanch and other villagers reached the colony on Tuesday. They attempted to remove the boulders placed by Gangadhar on the road. 

Enraged, Gangadhar went home, filled a pesticide sprayer with petrol and sprayed the officials and villagers.The S-I noticed this and tried to stop him. However, Gangadhar lit a lighter and flames engulfed Raju. The S-I managed to put out the flames, but not before the MPDO sustained burn injuries. 

Gangadhar was taken into custody and shifted to the police station where a case was registered against him under Section 307 (attempt murder) of the IPC.  The MPDO is out of danger, but undergoing treatment. 

