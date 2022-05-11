STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangareddy: Boy burnt alive, seven hurt in SUV-bus collision

According to the Zaheerabad DSP Y Raghu, Sheikh Sameer was part of a marriage party from Latur in Maharashtra was returning home after the wedding at Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

Published: 11th May 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was burnt alive when the SUV he was travelling in caught fire after colliding with a speeding private bus on the suburbs of Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district early on Tuesday. Seven others sustained grievous injuries in the accident. 

According to the Zaheerabad DSP Y Raghu, Sheikh Sameer was part of a marriage party from Latur in Maharashtra was returning home after the wedding at Musheerabad in Hyderabad.At around 2 am, the marriage party left for Latur in a separate vehicle while some relatives started in a Bolero with the luggage. 

At around 4.30 am, the Bolero reached Algole village on the outskirts of Zaheerabad where it collided with a speeding private bus on the way to Hyderabad from Mumbai.The Bolero overturned due to the impact and the diesel tank caught fire. Sameer, who was sitting in the back of the Bolero with the luggage, was caught in the flames while Sheikh Imam, Sheikh Kaleem and driver Sibu Kumar Singh, who were sitting in the cabin of the same van, sustained grievous injuries. 

Nagesh, the cleaner of the bus, who was sitting next to the bus driver, fell from the bus and crashed into the van and sustained injuries. Four other passengers on the bus also received serious injuries. 

