Sangareddy: Patient jumps off hospital building, dies

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A Sangareddy man who came to Apollo Hospital for a cataract surgery and treatment died by suicide on Tuesday evening by jumping off the ninth floor of the hospital building. According to Banjara Hills police, “The deceased is Dappu Narasimha, a 45-year-old native of Yeddumailaram, Sangareddy district. He came to the city on May 6 to attend a free eye surgery drive that was going on in the Apollo Hospital, Banjara Hills branch.

He was treated for his cataract and a surgery was performed. Narasimha was discharged on Tuesday evening and was about to go home. We are unclear about the reason for his suicide as there was no note or any other lead that could give us some answers.”

Police said, after his discharge, Narasimha packed all his luggage, placed it on the hospital bed and left from the General Ward. He went to the ninth floor of the hospital building and jumped. Police found required documents to identify the person and took his mobile phone to inform his family members. The body was moved to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem and will be handed over to his family.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).