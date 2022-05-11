TDP leader P Narayana’s arrest: Kidnap, cried ex-minister’s aides initially

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high voltage drama unfolded during former minister and senior TDP leader P Narayana’s arrest by AP CID sleuths from Hyderabad on Tuesday. Initially it was alleged that Narayana created confusion with reports spreading that he had been kidnapped by unknown persons.

Alerted by a distress call from the family, Cyberabad police swung into action and tracked the movement of vehicles in which Narayana and his wife were taken away and traced them at Kothur on the city outskirts, only to learn that the Telugu Desam leader was actually arrested in the SSC Telugu question paper leak case. K Shilpavalli, DCP Madhapur, said that they had tracked the vehicles and on inquiry found that Narayana was travelling with AP police personnel who had arrested the former minister and were shifting him to Chittoor.

On Tuesday morning, when Narayana, his wife and their associates were travelling in their vehicles, a group of persons in plainclothes intercepted them near IKEA store, shifted him into their vehicle and moved away. His followers first informed Madhapur police stating that some unknown persons had kidnapped the former minister.

It was found that AP police did not communicate to the local police station about the arrest. “Though it is not a mandatory procedure, respective local police stations are informed to avoid any law & order situation or to avoid the spread of rumours,” Cyberabad police said.