Telangana HC dismisses plea against district consumer fora presidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a practising lawyer alleging that Justice MSK Jaiswal, the current President of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has filled 10 posts of presidents of District Consumer Redressal Commissions with people who have not handled enough number cases and that the women given the post of president had not handled even a single case.

The petitioner argued that the presidents lacked understanding of the fundamental legal principles, while the male members, who have been appointed as members and presidents had no more than 20 to 30 cases to their credit.The bench hearing the petition said that the court has not been able to locate any clause that allows someone to be a District Judge based on the number of cases they had handled.

The bench said that the petitioner had made vague allegations against those presidents of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions and that the State Commission should be prosecuted for violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bench held that it cannot accept the writ petition as the accusations were ambiguous and bald.