STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC dismisses plea against district consumer fora presidents

The bench hearing the petition said that the court has not been able to locate any clause that allows someone to be a District Judge based on the number of cases they had handled. 

Published: 11th May 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a practising lawyer alleging that Justice MSK Jaiswal, the current President of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has filled 10 posts of presidents of District Consumer Redressal Commissions with people who have not handled enough number cases and that the women given the post of president had not handled even a single case. 

The petitioner argued that the presidents lacked understanding of the fundamental legal principles, while the male members, who have been appointed as members and presidents had no more than 20 to 30 cases to their credit.The bench hearing the petition said that the court has not been able to locate any clause that allows someone to be a District Judge based on the number of cases they had handled. 

The bench said that the petitioner had made vague allegations against those presidents of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions and that the State Commission should be prosecuted for violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bench held that it cannot accept the writ petition as the accusations were ambiguous and bald.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp