Telangana student dies in US mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old student from Miryalaguda who was pursuing his Masters in the US, died in a road mishap in Missouri on Monday. According to information received here, the incident occurred when Kranthi Kiran Reddy was returning to his flat with three others after visiting a friend.

Kiran Reddy, who was doing his MS at University of Central Missouri, died when a truck hit their car near the city of Warrensburg in Johnson County of Missouri.Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.