STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Family of brain dead cop donates his vital organs

In a noble gesture, family members of a police constable who was declared brain-dead after he had met with an accident, donated his vital organs to save many other lives on Wednesday.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

B Vijaykumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a noble gesture, family members of a police constable who was declared brain-dead after he had met with an accident, donated his vital organs to save many other lives on Wednesday. The 32-year-old police constable, B Vijaykumar from Nalgonda, received severe brain injuries in a road accident on May 6 near Nagarjuna Sagar. Doctors declared him brain dead on Tuesday.

A day later, his family decided to donate his lungs, liver, kidneys and heart. According to officials of Jeevan Daan, an organisation that facilitates organ donation, Vijaykumar is survived by his wife and parents. “His family has displayed tremendous courage by agreeing to donate his vital organs,” they said. Specialist doctors at Yashoda Hospital harvested the organs and delivered them through green channel to other hospitals between 10:27 am and 10:43 am. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cop Police Brain dead
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp