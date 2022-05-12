Family of brain dead cop donates his vital organs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a noble gesture, family members of a police constable who was declared brain-dead after he had met with an accident, donated his vital organs to save many other lives on Wednesday. The 32-year-old police constable, B Vijaykumar from Nalgonda, received severe brain injuries in a road accident on May 6 near Nagarjuna Sagar. Doctors declared him brain dead on Tuesday.

A day later, his family decided to donate his lungs, liver, kidneys and heart. According to officials of Jeevan Daan, an organisation that facilitates organ donation, Vijaykumar is survived by his wife and parents. “His family has displayed tremendous courage by agreeing to donate his vital organs,” they said. Specialist doctors at Yashoda Hospital harvested the organs and delivered them through green channel to other hospitals between 10:27 am and 10:43 am.