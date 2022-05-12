STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs Telangana government to furnish list of 2BHK houses allotted till date

The court gave the direction on a petition filed by BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy that the Telangana government was not assigning double-bedroom houses to qualified applicants.

The 2BHK units at Potti Sriramulu Nagar ready for inauguaration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to submit a status report within two months, listing out how many double-bedroom houses have so far been allotted to beneficiaries.

The court gave the direction on a petition filed by BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy that the Telangana government was not assigning double-bedroom houses to qualified applicants owing to political reasons. The petitioner's attorney, Rahul Reddy, told the court that the Telangana government had begun work on more than one lakh double-bedroom houses with Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

Though the government had completed the construction of one lakh 2BHK houses in various districts in the State, only 12,666 have so far been allotted, with the remaining houses remaining unoccupied for reasons best known to the state government.

After hearing Rahul Reddy's argument, a division bench of the court questioned the government counsel why the Telangana government was not allotting 2BHK houses to beneficiaries though they were ready for occupation.

The government pleader promised the bench that the remaining Double-Bedroom Houses will be distributed to qualified beneficiaries as soon as feasible. The bench took note of his argument and delayed the PIL for two months, directing the State to provide a status report.

