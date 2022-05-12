STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC tells Telangana government to process pleas of Gouravelli reservoir oustees

Only 10 project-displaced households remain, including two who had impleaded, and the government was prepared to compensate them.

Published: 12th May 2022

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suggested that those entitled to rehabilitation in connection with the Gouravelli Reservoir in Gouravelli village, Husnabad Mandal, Karimnagar district, were free to file applications with the authorities.

The court made the observation on a petition filed by Mamidi Ramesh Reddy and four others claiming that the government had taken their lands under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013 for building a reservoir in Gouravelli but it has not compensated the residents.

The State Government produced a comprehensive affidavit saying that 927 households in the village, including five original writ petitioners and 23 impleaded petitioners, received the One Time Settlement (OTS) package of Rs 8 lakh and the R&R package.

Only 10 project-displaced households remain, including two who had impleaded, and the government was prepared to compensate them.

