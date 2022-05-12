STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2 lakh apply for TSLPRB exam so far

As many as 15 candidates have applied for all posts for which the recruitment is being held.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), which is conducting recruitment for 17,291 posts in police, fire and excise departments have so far received more than 3.5 lakh applications. As many as 15 candidates have applied for all posts for which the recruitment is being held. More than 50 per cent have applied for only one post. 

The board is expecting to receive 9.5 lakh applications by the end of the application process. During the last recruitment process in 2018, over 7 lakh applications were received. The board is preparing to hold the preliminary written test (PWT) during July-August. “We will complete that entire process in shorter time period than the previous recruitment in 2018, which took eleven months from the date of the notification,” VV Srinivas Rao, the board chairman said on Wednesday.

He said the PWT for posts in police, fire and excise departments would be held together and for the benefit of the candidates who have applied for one or more posts. “Then, exams for SI posts will be held first, followed by exams for constable posts in all departments and they will have the same syllabus and also the same criteria for physical tests,” he said.

So far, over 5,200 aspirants have raised queries about the recruitment process and more than 5,000 have been already addressed. He advised the aspirants to raise their queries on the website or call on  these numbers: 9393711110 and 9391005006.

