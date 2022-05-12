SSC exams in Telangana will be held from May 23 to June 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SSC exams will be held from May 23 to June 1, the Director of Government Examinations announced.

The exams will be held between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm daily. Officials said 5,09,275 students will appear for these exams and their hall tickets and printed nominal rolls will be dispatched to the schools in the State by May 11.

The hall tickets can be taken by the students from their school headmaster. They are also available on www.bse.telangana.gov.in from May 12. This is the first time in two years that children will write the exams as usual after they were suspended due to Covid.