STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SSC exams in Telangana will be held from May 23 to June 1

Officials said 5,09,275 students will appear for these exams and their hall tickets and printed nominal rolls will be dispatched to the schools in the State by May 11.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

School, Exam, Students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SSC exams will be held from May 23 to June 1, the Director of Government Examinations announced.

The exams will be held between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm daily. Officials said 5,09,275 students will appear for these exams and their hall tickets and printed nominal rolls will be dispatched to the schools in the State by May 11.

The hall tickets can be taken by the students from their school headmaster. They are also available on www.bse.telangana.gov.in from May 12. This is the first time in two years that children will write the exams as usual after they were suspended due to Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp