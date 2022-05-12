Telangana health department launches app to locate free medical test facilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to make free healthcare more accessible, Telangana health department on Wednesday launched a mobile application to locate the nearest free diagnostic centre. The app, Telangana Diagnostics, will allow users to find the nearest government lab and other facilities.

The app will also store the test reports. Health Minister T Harish Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy launched the app at Narsingi Urban Primary Health Center.

The app, using the location or a user, will direct them to the nearest diagnostic centre for specific tests. The users can undergo more than 150 types of tests at various government-run facilities without having to spend money. The app will also allow keep a record of users test reports.

"The Telangana government is investing in public healthcare to make it more convenient and accessible for citizens. The app will be a very useful tool for the citizens. Besides that, the users can also register their grievances on the app to help the authorities improve the service," said Health Minister T Harish Rao during the launch event.

Sabitha Indra Reddy in her address highlighted the government’s role in improving education and healthcare for the citizens.

APP FEATURES