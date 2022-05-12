STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS sold rice meant for poor in black market: BJP

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday accused the TRS government of selling the rice meant for poor families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme during pandemic in black market.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday accused the TRS government of selling the rice meant for poor families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme during pandemic in black market.Addressing an impromptu public meeting in Kothapet of Shadnagar constituency on the 28th day of his second Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday, he said that each beneficiary of the scheme was supposed to get 11 kg rice (5 kg from the Centre and 6 kg from the State government), but in Telangana they were given only 6 kg rice. The TRS sold the rest of the grains in black market, ge alleged. He also asked people to hold the ruling party accountable for not delivering the remaining rice.

During his visit to Santhapur village in Keshampet mandal, the sarpanch B Anjaiah informed Sanjay that the State government has been showing discrimination against the villagers by not giving pensions, ration cards and 2bhk houses to the villagers who deserve it. It is only because the vice-sarpanch is from BJP. He also said that there was a severe sewerage and drinking water problem in the village, and that the ruling party was not at all cooperating with the village administration to address the issues.When sanjay was told that there was no Anganwadi school in the village, he assured Rs 5 lakh from his MP-LAD scheme funds for the construction of the school. 

