Vehicle owners see red as Telangana government hikes Green tax

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vehicle owners, who are already burdened by the ever-increasing fuel prices, were given another jolt by the Telangana government in the form of enhanced 'Green tax'. The State government on Wednesday issued a G.O., exponentially increasing the 'Green tax' on certain categories of motor vehicles.

As per the G.O., if the age of a motorcycle from the date of registration is more than 15 years and below 20 years, the Green tax is fixed at Rs 2,000 for five years and if the age is more than 20 years, the tax will be Rs 5,000 for five years.

The 'Green tax' on more than 15-year-old motorcycles has been hike by eight times as tax on them used to Rs 250.

For vehicles other than motorcycles, like cars which are older than 15 years but below 20 years, the 'Green tax' has been increased to Rs 5,000 for five years as against the previous Rs 500. If these vehicles are more than 20 years, then the tax is Rs 10,000 for five years.

With regard to transport vehicles like carriages, contract carriages, private service vehicles, educational institution buses, maxi cabs, omnibuses above seven years and below 10 years, the Green tax is fixed at Rs 4,000 per year and once its age crosses 10 years, the owner has to pay Rs 5,000 per year.

Earlier, the tax for transport vehicles which are more than seven years old used to Rs 200 per year.

Autos exempted

However, the new G.O. does not imposed any 'Green tax' on vehicle operated exclusively on LPG, CNG, battery and solar power. There will also be no 'Green tax' in respect of three wheeled contract carriages (passenger auto rickshaws), with seating capacity of four, five, six and seven in all three-wheeled goods carriages (light goods Vehicles) up to GVW of 3,000 kgs, tractors and tractor-trailers used for agricultural purpose.

In addition to the Green tax, the State government has also increased the quarterly tax for transport and commercial vehicles. The three wheeled goods vehicles which exceed 1,500 kg and less than 3,000 kg, the quarterly tax is Rs 1,060.

Earlier, it used to be Rs 847. The quarterly taxes have been increased in almost all categories of transport and commercial vehicles depending on their weight.