STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

18 government hospitals in Telangana begin serving meal at Rs 5 to patients' attendants

Speaking about the scheme, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the face of humanity as he had brought forth several pro-people and humane policies.

Published: 13th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana ministers T Harish Rao and Mahmood Ali and MLA T Raja Singh serve food after the inauguration of the scheme at Osmania General Hospital. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From now on, attendants of patients at 18 government hospitals in the state can have meals just for Rs 5 only. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday launched the subsidised meals scheme in the state at Osmania Government Hospital's orthopaedic block.

The service, supported by Hare Krishna Mission Charitable foundation, will deliver nearly 20,000 meals to patients’ attendants every day. The government will bear Rs 21.25 of the cost of each meal while the patients’ attendants will bear the balance amount of Rs 5. The government has made an allocation of Rs 40 crore for the scheme through GO 164.

Speaking about the scheme, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the face of humanity as he had brought forth several pro-people and humane policies. "Right from providing ration rice to people, to increasing the compe-nsation amount under Aasara pension and introducing schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR has always helped the people in need," the Minister said.He said that the government was working on setting up night shelters.

Infra improvement at Osmania Government Hospital worth Rs 36 crore inaugurated

Harish Rao later inaugurated the newly developed OPD and Pharmacy of the hospital. This space previously had a leaking roof, drainage, and seepage problems but now it has been modernised on par with corporate hospitals.

"After realising that the OGH needs more attention, we have sanctioned Rs 36 crore for various development works. Today the OPD and pharmacy registration areas are ready along with 40 ICU beds. These ICU beds are all attached with monitors and ventilators for use by anaesthesia and general medic-ine departments," Harish said. 

He said that in the coming weeks and months, a mini operation theatre, lifts for the Quli Qutub Shah block, modern mortuary will come up. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for overall general maintenance works.

The Minister also assured setting up a new hospital block while preserving the heritage block of the 100-year-old hospital.

4,722 nurses posts to be filled

Harish assured notification for 4,722 staff nurse positions. On International Nurses Day,he thanked the entire nursing fraternity for their selfless service during the pandemic. "Nurses have taken care of patients like their mothers take care of children. They have kept an eye on patients 24x7. We appreciate and thank them for their service," said the Minister, felicitating the nurses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao government hospitals telangana hospitals meals Telangana subsidised meals Subsidised hospital meals
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp