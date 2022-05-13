18 government hospitals in Telangana begin serving meal at Rs 5 to patients' attendants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From now on, attendants of patients at 18 government hospitals in the state can have meals just for Rs 5 only. Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday launched the subsidised meals scheme in the state at Osmania Government Hospital's orthopaedic block.

The service, supported by Hare Krishna Mission Charitable foundation, will deliver nearly 20,000 meals to patients’ attendants every day. The government will bear Rs 21.25 of the cost of each meal while the patients’ attendants will bear the balance amount of Rs 5. The government has made an allocation of Rs 40 crore for the scheme through GO 164.

Speaking about the scheme, Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the face of humanity as he had brought forth several pro-people and humane policies. "Right from providing ration rice to people, to increasing the compe-nsation amount under Aasara pension and introducing schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR has always helped the people in need," the Minister said.He said that the government was working on setting up night shelters.

Infra improvement at Osmania Government Hospital worth Rs 36 crore inaugurated

Harish Rao later inaugurated the newly developed OPD and Pharmacy of the hospital. This space previously had a leaking roof, drainage, and seepage problems but now it has been modernised on par with corporate hospitals.

"After realising that the OGH needs more attention, we have sanctioned Rs 36 crore for various development works. Today the OPD and pharmacy registration areas are ready along with 40 ICU beds. These ICU beds are all attached with monitors and ventilators for use by anaesthesia and general medic-ine departments," Harish said.

He said that in the coming weeks and months, a mini operation theatre, lifts for the Quli Qutub Shah block, modern mortuary will come up. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for overall general maintenance works.

The Minister also assured setting up a new hospital block while preserving the heritage block of the 100-year-old hospital.

4,722 nurses posts to be filled

Harish assured notification for 4,722 staff nurse positions. On International Nurses Day,he thanked the entire nursing fraternity for their selfless service during the pandemic. "Nurses have taken care of patients like their mothers take care of children. They have kept an eye on patients 24x7. We appreciate and thank them for their service," said the Minister, felicitating the nurses.