Chhattisgarh's 'Bastar Fighters' to boost Telangana Greyhounds' fight against Maoists

Officials said that they have received 65,000 applications for 2,100 posts and added that the entire recruitment process would be completed by the end of this month.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
KHAMMAM: The Chhattisgarh government's decision to recruit tribals as 'Bastar Fighters' will further boost Telangana's efforts to curb Maoists activities in areas bordering the neighbouring State.The Chhattisgarh government is all set to recruit 2,100 tribal youth as 'Bastar Fighters'.

It may be mentioned here that the Telangana government already has Greyhounds, a police force that specialises in counter-insurgency operations against Maoists. According to Sukuma SP Sunil Sharma, these fighters will be provided with commando and weapons training apart from the stealth walking training. 

Sharma said that the Chhattisgarh government’s plan to recruit tribals as 'Bastar Fighters' is aimed at strengthening the existing force to end Maoist menace. "The Bastar Fighters would strengthen the existing force to end the menace of Maoists and tribals would be given top priority while recruiting the Fighters," he said.

The Maoists are very active in seven Chhattisgarh districts with which Telangana shares borders.  Official sources, meanwhile, revealed the Chhattisgarh government's plan to recruit around 300 tribals from each of the seven Maoist-affected districts - Dantewada, Sukuma, Bijapur, Kondagam, Kanker, Bastar and Narayanapur as 'Bastar Fighters'. 

Officials said that they have received 65,000 applications for 2,100 posts and added that the entire recruitment process would be completed by the end of this month.  "Tribals form a big part of the Maoists' attack plan against security forces. That's why we want to engage tribals to counter the Maoists. The State government has already recruited women commandos to fight the militants," said an official.

The Maoists are very active in seven Chhattisgarh districts with which Telangana shares borders. Official sources, meanwhile, revealed the Chhattisgarh government's plan to recruit around 300 tribals from each of the seven districts. 

