STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

DigiTech Centre in hand, Minister woos Topgolf

Published: 13th May 2022 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting that golf will have a tremendous future in Telangana, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that the State would produce its own golfing superstars in the near future, just like in badminton and tennis. 

During the inaugural ceremony of Callaway Group’s DigiTech Centre at Knowledge City in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said that golf was no more an elite sport, but has become a lifestyle sport which has been gaining acceptance among the upwardly mobile and urban youth these days.

He urged the tech-enabled golf company delivering golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin, to also consider bringing to Hyderabad Topgolf, which is Callaway’s golf entertainment brand.

Quick approvals

Rama Rao assured the company’s top executives that the State government would provide land, quick approvals and would also help them find a partner, if they were planning on entering into a franchise for starting Topgolf’s operations in Hyderabad.“We want the best social infrastructure in this city, which has been ranked the best among all the Indian cities by Mercer, in terms of livability index,” he said.

He also said that most of the marquee companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber, Novartis, Qualcomm, Salesforce and Micron, had their second-largest technology centres in Hyderabad.Sailendra Koorapati, SVP, CIO, Global Information Technology, Callaway, said the decision to set up their digitech centre in Hyderabad was taken considering the availability of infrastructure, talent pool and ease of doing business enabled by the State government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp